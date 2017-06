Hopes were fading Sunday morning (6/25) after a landslide buried a village in China leaving over 100 people still missing.

15 bodies were pulled out of the debris Saturday (6/25) during search and rescue efforts.

The massive landslide buried 62 homes and geological experts said the chance of survival for the missing is slim. Despite that, rescue efforts have continued Sunday.

Currently, over 2,000 professional rescuers are engaged in the search for survivors.