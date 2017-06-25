Bernie Sanders Rallies in WV - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Bernie Sanders Rallies in WV

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -

After senators introduce a new health care bill, many politicians are coming out for and against it.

Senator Bernie Sanders is one of those against the bill. Sanders hit the road to rally in three states; Ohio, Pennsylvania, and right here in West Virginia.

Sanders urged people to vote no to save affordable health care. The new bill that was released on Thursday (6/22) could leave millions without medical care and eliminate funding for planned parenthood.

Senator Bernie Sanders was at the Charleston Civic Center Saturday evening (6/25) and spoke to crowds of people sending a message that he wants Senator Capito to stand with him.

