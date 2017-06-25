Bluefield Church Offers Free Summer School Camp

School is out for the summer but one local church is looking to keep students focused on academics during their break



The John Stewart United Methodist Church is hosting a free summer school camp in Bluefield, West Virginia.

It's open to all students from K-12 grade.The program is aimed at providing youth the opportunity to get a head start for their upcoming school year.

It also offers recreational activities, free breakfast and lunch.

"What we do on a normal basis is we have science, math, English, reading, and we work on the basics and academics for the students to go back to school so when they are prepared they will have a better chance of making better grades for the school year," camp counselor Aaron White said.

The Summer School program is being held Monday through Friday just like normal school from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Church.

For more information call 304-952-3279.