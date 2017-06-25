Wildwood Museum Hosts Live Portrayal Presentation



Residents in Beckley set out to travel back in time and re live the life of famed journalist Nellie Bly.



Sunday afternoon the Wildwood House Museum hosted a live Portrayal presentation to help people learn how Bly became one of the best female reporters of all time. Back in the 1800's, Bly was known as a pioneer of investigative reporting.

During her career she went undercover to expose the harsh conditions and treatment of mentally ill facilities for women.

Her daring stunt later led to improvements of facilities all across the U.S.

Bly is also credited with designing and manufacturing the first successful steel oil barrel.