Aspen Dental Clinic Provides Free Care To Veterans

Hundreds of local Veterans got a chance to receive free services thanks to Aspen Dental Clinic.

Each year the clinic, which has nearly 450 offices across the country, help veterans with services such as cleaning, extractions and dentures.

It's all part of their Healthy Mouth Movement Campaign.

Statistics show, of the 21 million vets in the United States, there's only about 10 Million of them receiving health benefits from the V.A. There's also some who who don't have insurance at all and there"s some who aren't eligible for dental care benefits.

Dr. Stehpanie Nichols is a dentist at the Aspens location in Beckley. She's also an Air Force Veteran . She said the numbers speak for themselves and stresses the importance of providing care for those who have sacrificed so much for the country.



"We take care of you in there, I was a dentist in there so we take care of you in there but once you get out you have to wait for the VA and their appointments are too few and far in between so this is important."

Since 2014, Aspen Dental has provided free care to more than 12,000 patients.