Stabbing Incident Leaves One Injured and Another Arrested

On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County.

When troopers arrived they discovered the victim had been stabbed and troopers said he was stabbed by wife, Ms. Donna McGraw.

The victim was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries while Ms. McGraw was placed under arrest for malicious wounding, domestic assault and domestic battery.

Troopers were assisted by the McDowell County Sheriff's Department and the War City Police Department.

