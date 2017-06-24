Stabbing Incident Leaves One Injured and Another Arrested - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Stabbing Incident Leaves One Injured and Another Arrested

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
MCDOWELL COUNTY -

On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County.

When troopers arrived they discovered the victim had been stabbed and troopers said he was stabbed by wife, Ms. Donna McGraw.

The victim was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries while Ms. McGraw was placed under arrest for malicious wounding, domestic assault and domestic battery.

Troopers were assisted by the McDowell County Sheriff's Department and the War City Police Department.

Stay with 59 News for the latest on this story.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.