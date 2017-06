Greenbrier County 911 Dispatchers confirm to 59 News there has been a drowning in Alderson.

Dispatchers said it happened at Mini Park in Alderson just after 2 Saturday afternoon (6/24).

Dispatchers couldn't confirm who drowned or their current condition.

Alderson and Tri County Fire Departments arrived on scene. The Alderson Police Department is investigating the incident.

Stay with 59 News for the very latest updates on this story.