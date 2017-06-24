Rainelle Holds Candlelight Service for Flood Anniversary

With the one year anniversary of the June floods this month one community in Greenbrier County took the time to remember the lives impacted by the destructive waters. The Town of Rainelle held a candlelight service Friday night (6/23).

People filled every pew in the Rainelle United Methodist Church coming together after the most devastating night of their life last June.

For one woman in this room, this anniversary was extra emotional after she lost everything in the ravishing flood waters. "I didn't know what to do, I was just scared me to lose my house, the only one I ever had," said a Rainelle Resident, Imogean Gilbert.

One long year later, she said the hope she almost gave up is now on her side. "The Amish and the Mennonites said I'm going to build you a house and a year later they built me a house," said Gilbert.

Gilbert along with many other community members are now seeing their lives rise above the flood waters. Inside the service they lit candles, not just for those who lost everything in the devastating floods, but for those who volunteered their time when it was needed the very most. "A couple of guys had boats and just started going into downtown and if they were trapped we'd get them out," said a Rainelle Resident, Steven Lamontagne.

Lamontagne was one of many volunteers who participated in search and rescue efforts. The longtime Rainelle resident said he remembers the floods like it was yesterday. "People on roofs, cars bobbing up and doing in the street, rooftops of cars, the town wasn't recognizable," said Lamontagne.

While the floods turned everything upside down, his community didn't let that last. "It was devastating, there wasn't anything here. The town actually looks better than it did before," said Lamontagne.

At that service Governor Justice made an appearing to show his support for the residents who lost so much.