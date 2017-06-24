Richwood Medical Center Relocates

The town of Richwood is celebrating the new location of its Camden Family Health Center.



Once complete doctors and nurses will move from the East Main Street location to this facility here located near 79th Avenue.

Nurses said they are excited for the new move and they are looking forward to serving the community's needs.

"We have two doctors that currently will be working here on different dates here at the clinic. We have midlevels

nurse practitioner we also do behavior health and we have a pediatrician that will be here every Tuesday," Registered Nurse Shannon Sigley said.



The facility is expected to be completed by this November.