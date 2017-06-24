State Fish Hatchery Hosts Open House

To help celebrate the festivities in White Sulphur, the state's very own fish hatchery joined in on all the fun and excitement.



People in the community got a chance to tour the facility and observe the restoration efforts that are currently under way.

The hatchery suffered extensive damage from the floods forcing officials to replace more than 20,000 trout and other fish.

Some of the facilities that housed fish tanks were also impacted.

"We are here today just for an open house we are here to support the city of white sulphur springs here to show the public that we are going to open our doors we are here for the tours for the kids for the kids we are here to raise more fish and eggs for the breed stock program," Official Craig Bockholt said.

Once reconstruction is finished the hatchery will be able to produce at least 8 million fish eggs a year including rainbow trout and fresh water mussels.