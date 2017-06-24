Rebirth Celebrations Continue In White Sulphur Springs





Hundreds residents impacted by the floods joined in solidarity to celebrate a new beginning.

The set up on the Old White Motors Parking Lot on Main Street in White Sulphur Springs was was a similar scene one year ago. Gabriel Snow recalls the area being a one stop shop for relief.





"I stayed up a couple days straight helping with the relief tent from dusk till dawn and everything that's just been happening here has just been an honor having the National Guard come out and help us and the community," he said. Gabriel served on the front lines offering help to those in need. He lost just

about everything including a close friend in the floods. But he says the great show of support from the community has been motivation to keep on pushing.



"We are still not giving up we are West Virginia strong we are going to stick to that that little motto and everything thats happening around here and its just for a great cause everyone not giving up," he said



Saturday rebirth celebrations continued with a family day featuring free food, face painting and fun activities for the kids,.

Those in attendance also took part in releasing more than 500 balloons honoring the 23 lives that were lost and all who were impacted by the floods.



"Today is a day of celebration of rebirth restoration of happiness of Hope for families and children," organizer Ruth Miller said

She added that the floods not only brought devastation but it also served as learning tool for the youth.



"Instill in our children all the good that came from this people helping people people coming in from miles and miles away that didn't know you," she said.



Mayor Elect Bruce Bowling shared the same sentiment and added that he's looking toward a brighter future for his soon to be city.



"Its a step moving forward we've come a long way and have got a long way to go but we are going to get there, he said.

The Celebrations will conclude Sunday with a service at Brad Paisley Park at 11 a.m.



