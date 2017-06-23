White Sulphur Springs Celebrates Life

The town of White Sulphur Springs began the weekend of Celebration of Life and Rebirth with the dedication of the 2016 Flood Memorial on June 23rd. The memorial was part of an Eagle Scout project for Cameron Zorbist.

"I'm hoping that the town is able to have a place to come and remember those who lost their lives," said Zorbist.

Zorbist worked with White Sulphur Springs Park Commissioner and Councilwoman, Audrey Vanbreun, on this project. Vanbreun lost a sister-in-law and mother-in-law in the flood.

"I'm just happy to have a place to come and sit and reflect," Vanbreun stated.

The memorial dedication was one of several events taking place over the weekend. For a complete list of activities, visit http://www.whitesulphursprings-wv.com/