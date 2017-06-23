Body of Korean War MIA soldier identified

The Department of Defense announced on Thursday, June 22, 2017 that the body of a West Virginia soldier who had been missing in action since the Korean War is coming home. The POW/MIA Accounting Agency said they have identified the body of U.S. Army Sgt. James W. Sharp of Mannington, WV. Sharp was a member of the 57th Field Artillery Battalion. He was declared missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950 after U.S. forces were evacuated from the area east of the Chosin Reservoir. They had come under attack by Chinese forces in late November.

Sgt. Sharp's body was recovered in 2001. He was identified using DNA identification from his brother and sister. He will be buried in Grafton, WV on June 29. There are still 7,745 Americans who are unaccounted for from the Korean War.