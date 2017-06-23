Motorcycle and Car Show in Beckley

The annual motorcycle and car show will be held Saturday, June 24th. It is located along the main streets of Beckley. Vehicle registration is from 5-6pm.

The streets will be closed for the show, line up begins at 5. There will be entertainment from 6:15 to 7:15, food, vendors and much more.

Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley events said, "The weather's supposed to clear up it looks like it's supposed to rain in the morning and clear up in the evening so we're certainly hoping we'll be able to get the show in and have a good crowd."



Whether you have a motorcyle, car or not all are encouraged to come out and enjoy this event.

