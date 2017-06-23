West Virginia's U.S. Senators comment on flood anniversary

June 23, 2017 is the anniversary of the massive flooding which struck West Virginia leaving 23 people dead and many communities devastated. As those towns and cities come together to remember those who were lost, the Mountain State's U.S. Senators issued statements regarding the anniversary.

"Last June, we lost 23 of our own here in West Virginia after tragic flooding hit our state. Families, communities and businesses were devastated. But, as we always do in times of challenge and trial, West Virginians banded strongly together. Local fire halls and churches were food pantries and safe havens. First responders and National Guard members, as always, were heroes. And West Virginians from all backgrounds and corners of the state were organizers, ambassadors and philanthropists. "From the high school students who built tiny houses for flood survivors, to the volunteers who cleaned out homes and delivered supplies, and the neighbors who never forgot one another, the meaning of 'West Virginian' is now more deeply carved in stone. West Virginian mean open, giving hands. It means casseroles and phone calls. It means friendly waves and encouraging friendships. And it means faith and conviction in the face of loss and adversity. "President John F. Kennedy once, now famously, said "The sun does not always shine in West Virginia, but the people always do." Last year at this time, the sun wasn't shining - but as the floodwaters receded, our spirit would shine once again." -- U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

"Today marks one year since devastating floods ripped through West Virginia. Thousands were impacted. Lives were lost, schools were destroyed, businesses were forced to close and many families were left without homes. But one thing withstood this tragedy, and that is our West Virginia spirit. It can never be taken from us. That spirit and ingenuity are instilled in us - that's why West Virginians are so strong and resilient. "West Virginia is one big small town. This year, that was very clear. We help each other in times of need, during the floods and now as we continue to rebuild. This West Virginia way makes me so proud, and it is what motivates me as a public servant. I will continue working hard to make sure we fully recover. "So today on this anniversary, I ask one thing - keep showing that West Virginia spirit we are known for. Help a friend in need, be kind to a stranger or volunteer in your community. We have seen what we can weather and what we can accomplish by working together. Our brightest days are ahead, and it is because of West Virginians like you. Thank You." -- U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Senator Manchin announced that he will be attending events that are being held in White Sulphur Springs on Friday afternoon. Below is a list of those events: