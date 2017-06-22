WVU Encourages Students to Get involved in Beckley Community

WVU Tech is encouraging students to get involved in the Beckley community. The school is accepting nominations for summer community service projects to be performed by students. The new student orientation committee will be reviewing them.

All project nominations are due by Friday, July 14th. Once they are accepted, local organizations will be notified with the student's proposal no later than July 21st. Candice Stadler, Associate Dean for Student Development, said community service is beneficial to their students.

"For the students it shows them citizenship skills, it lets them get out and see parts of Beckley that maybe they've not seen before. It helps them engage with community members, and it really gives them the opportunity to bond with other classmates."

For more information on how to submit a service project you can visit their website at orientation.wvutech.edu.