Summer Camp Builds Children's Futures

A summer camp called "Tomorrow is Mine" was held on the WVU Tech campus Thursday, June 22 in Beckley.

This is the camp's first year. It's a week-long overnight program for students between the ages of 10 to 12.

The program focuses on helping students learn life skills. They are taught drug awareness, college prep and career exploration.

"I think the sky is the limit for these children," Camp Counselor, Lya Stroupe, said. "I just think that we're giving them the encouragement that they can do everything and everything that they would put their mind to."

They have a number of activities and speakers on a wide range of topics. Mentors in the community guided students along the way.