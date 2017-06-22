Budget Cuts to Education Harsh Reality for Schools

The state budget is set to pass without the Governor's signature, but contains $16 million of cuts to higher education. These cuts are expected to impact local state colleges and universities, such as New River Community and Technical College and Concord University.

Cuts to higher education have been occurring for years according to Charles Becker. Becker is the Vice President of Business and Finance at Concord University.

"There is almost 2 million dollars a year in state appropriations, every year that is not coming to Concord," he said.

Although school administrators knew these cuts were coming, President of New River Community and Technical College, Dr. L. Marshall Washington, said there will always be a need for the state to invest in education.

"Its going to be the way we continue to pull ourselves out of some of the issues that we face in southern West Virginia," Washington said.

According to Washington, the funding from the state goes towards classes and services for students. School administrators were confident they would make the best of the funding they receive.