Police find body in shallow grave, 2 charged

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say detectives searching for a missing person found a body in a shallow grave at a Kentucky residence and took two people into custody.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that their investigation began Wednesday when a West Virginia sheriff asked for helping locating a missing person. Police say troopers and Mingo County deputies went to a home in Pike County near the West Virginia border and found a body buried in a shallow grave.

Police say they have charged 31-year-old Jennifer Blankenship of Turkey Creek, Kentucky, with murder and 28-year-old Okey Hinkle of Delbarton, West Virginia, with tampering with evidence. Both are being held at the Pike County Detention Center. Online records don't indicate whether they have attorneys.

Police say the body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy and positive identification.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.