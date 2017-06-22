Justice Tours Flood Ravaged Communities

Governor Jim Justice has set out on a relief tour, commemorating the anniversary of the deadly June floods.



On Thursday he was in the town of Richwood to present families with keys to a brand new home. All of the families were victims of the floods in Nicholas County. The homes were complete with new furniture and new appliances. They were built with funding from the Neighbors Loving Neighbors Charity Foundation and dozens of volunteers with Appalachian Service Project and the Mennonite Disaster Service.

"The creation aspects of Richwood and the tourism possibilities just abound off the charts so today is the day you know to reflect on a terrible event but at the same time it's a day of recovery and so its important for me to be here," Justice said.



Governor Justice will continue his tour with stops tomorrow in White Sulphur Springs and then Rainelle for a candle light vigil honoring flood victims.