A tractor-trailer accident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-64 on Thursday, June 22, 2017. The truck rolled over at the bottom of Sandstone Mountain near the Sandstone exit.

There were no lanes blocked by the accident, but the West Virginia Department of Transportation is advising people to use caution while traveling in the area. Drivers should also be prepared to stop. There is no word on how the accident happened. There is also no information about any possible injuries.