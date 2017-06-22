Names released in Alderson shooting

UPDATE: According to the Greenbrier County sheriff Bruce Sloan, Erica Dawn Martin, 25 of Alderson was killed after being shot.

Robert Lee Flook, 32 of Rupert and Joe Aaron Baker, 61 of Alderson were also shot. Flook was flown to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Baker died on scene as a result of his injuries.

UPDATE: Family members told our crew on the scene Erica Martin was shot and killed by a man. We're told the alleged suspect shot himself shortly after.

Another man was shot and airlifted to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Martin's family told us they believe an argument over $200 is what prompted the incident.

Official word from investigators has not been released. West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Details are still coming in about a possible shooting in the Alderson area. It happened during the early afternoon hours on Snake Run Road on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

According to officials on the scene, two people were killed in the shooting and a third person had to be flown to the hospital. Deputies said that one of those who were killed was the shooter, the other is a woman. The identities of those involved have not been released.

Snake Run Road was closed while crews were investigating what happened. State Troopers, members of the Greenbrier County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Alderson Police are all on the scene.