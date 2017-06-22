BREAKING: Shooting investigated near Alderson - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Details are still coming in about a possible shooting in the Alderson area.  It happened during the early afternoon hours on Snake Run Road on Thursday, June 22, 2017.  

According to officials on the scene, two people were killed in the shooting and a third person had to be flown to the hospital.  Deputies said that one of those who were killed was the shooter, the other is a woman.  The identities of those involved have not been released.  

Snake Run Road was closed while crews were investigating what happened.  State Troopers, members of the Greenbrier County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Alderson Police are all on the scene.

