Missing 4-year-old found safe - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Missing 4-year-old found safe

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect
Suspect: Joel Dee Long Suspect: Joel Dee Long

Law enforcement officers in Virginia track down a man wanted in an Amber Alert, just hours after a young girl is taken.  According to a release from the Virginia State Police, Kimberly Long was taken from Smyth County at around 9:20 p.m. on June 21, 2017.  She was taken from Smyth County.

Police were able to track down the man who took the four-year-old girl near Harrisonburg in Rockingham County.  Joel Dee Long, 26, was taken into custody without incident.  The Smyth County sheriff is expected to issue a press release with more details on Thursday afternoon.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.