Missing 4-year-old found safe

Law enforcement officers in Virginia track down a man wanted in an Amber Alert, just hours after a young girl is taken. According to a release from the Virginia State Police, Kimberly Long was taken from Smyth County at around 9:20 p.m. on June 21, 2017. She was taken from Smyth County.

Police were able to track down the man who took the four-year-old girl near Harrisonburg in Rockingham County. Joel Dee Long, 26, was taken into custody without incident. The Smyth County sheriff is expected to issue a press release with more details on Thursday afternoon.