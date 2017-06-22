UPDATE: Father Shoots Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend in Elkview

UPDATE: 6/22/17 @ 10:15 a.m.

BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - The name of the man shot in an Elkview area shooting has been released.

On June 21, 2017, just after 9:00 p.m., Metro 911 received calls about a shooting in the 100 block of Blue Creek Road.

According to a release, Gilbert Lee Malcomb, 32 years old of Elkview, was shot in the arm and lower torso.

He was standing upright and talking when first responders arrived.

Kanawha County Deputies began securing the evidence at the scene and identifying potential witnesses while medics with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority transported Mr. Malcomb to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Malcomb’s girlfriend obtained a domestic violence protective order against him earlier in the day, but he had not been found to be served.

Around 9:00 p.m. he arrived at her parents’ house on Blue Creek Road, behaving erratically.

An argument began between Mr. Malcomb and his girlfriend’s father which ended when he shot Mr. Malcomb with a long-gun.

Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office began documenting and collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Members of the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Kanawha County have been apprised of the investigation and will decide what, if any, criminal charges are appropriate for those involved in the incident.

Additional information will be released.

