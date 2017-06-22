Service Dog Support Group Calls for New Legislation

Service dogs. They're cute like other dogs but you should fight the urge to pet them, talk to them or make eye contact with them because they've got a job to do. They train with their owners for thousands of hours to make life easier for those with legal disabilities. Unfortunately some people aren't playing by the rules.

"We're having issues with people taking their pets out and saying they're service dogs," said Brenda Scotchie, WV Service Dog Support Group co-founder. "And the problem with that is we have real service dogs out and because they're not trained like a service dog they misbehave and that becomes an issue."

The West Virginia Service Dog support group is working to make it illegal for people to dress untrained pets as service animals. Group representatives say it's dangerous and unfair. At least 10 states have already passed similar laws.

The group meets regularly to discuss these types of issues and more, because training and keeping a service dog is a lot of work. During their Wednesday evening meeting they discussed dog CPR.

"Well hopefully they'll get some knowledge about CPR and they'll have a support group to help them through the process of getting a service dog or training their service dog," Scotchie said.

Nora Scotchie, WV Service Dog Support Group co-founder, said once the dogs are trained they can do a number of different tasks.

"It varies for each disability, for example a psychiatric service dog would do deep pressure therapy, it could ground somebody from hallucinations, it can take them their medicine," she said. "There's a lot of things."

Service dogs are sometimes confused with therapy and emotional support animals but the two groups are not the same. To learn more about the West Virginia Service Dog Support Group visit their Facebook page, here.