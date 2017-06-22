Silver Alert Issued for a 58-Year-Old Buckhannon Man

A disabled man has been reported missing from the Buckhannon area. Jerry Koon, 58, was last seen on Saturday, June 17, 2017 according to the Buckhannon Police Department.

Koon is a white man, who stands approximately 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts at his home on Barbour Street.

Police said He uses a cane to walk, or rides in a motorized wheelchair. He could possibly be in a tan Kia Sportage with West Virginia registration #WL35366.

Police are working with the Buckhannon Fire Department, CERT, the Upshur County Office of Emergency Management, the Upshur County Sheriff's Department, the West Virginia State Police, and Upshur County EMS.

If anyone has any information on Koon's whereabouts, please contact the Buckhannon Police Department at 304-472-5723 or the Upshur County Communication Center at 304-472-9550.