West Nile virus detected in West Virginia's Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito in Cabell County.

News outlets report the Cabell-Huntington Health Department has been trapping mosquitoes and submitting them for tests to monitor the virus. The department's physician director, Michael Kilkenny, says West Nile can cause fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting diarrhea or body rash.

Residents are being urged to use insect repellent and wear protective clothing to avoid mosquito bites that could cause illness.

Other recommendations include staying inside at peak mosquito hours, dawn and dusk, and trying to drain standing water from around homes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.