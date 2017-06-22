West Nile virus detected in West Virginia's Cabell County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Nile virus detected in West Virginia's Cabell County

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito in Cabell County.

News outlets report the Cabell-Huntington Health Department has been trapping mosquitoes and submitting them for tests to monitor the virus. The department's physician director, Michael Kilkenny, says West Nile can cause fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting diarrhea or body rash.

Residents are being urged to use insect repellent and wear protective clothing to avoid mosquito bites that could cause illness.

Other recommendations include staying inside at peak mosquito hours, dawn and dusk, and trying to drain standing water from around homes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.