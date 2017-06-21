Woodrow Wilson High School student set to release single on iTunes

With Wednesday officially being the first day of summer, most high school students may be taking a break from their commitments and enjoying summer vacation. But one Woodrow Wilson High School Student is already beginning to work on his future career.

Joshua Keaton has always had a passion for singing and songwriting. But it's his family's background in music and his faith that inspired him to take his passion further, performing in school productions and in churches across the state.

"I would love to make music a career. That's my big step but I want to look to God and make sure that's what he wants for me," Keaton said.

At just 16 Keaton took first place in the Friends of Coal Talent Competition. It was there when he won an artist development deal with Verb Records- allowing him to record his first single, "Child of the Holy One."

"This is coming out and then next year we're going to start on the E.P. project with six songs including 'Child of the Holy One,' it's amazing," Keaton added.

On Friday, Keaton's Contemporary Christian single will debut on iTunes. While his accomplishments continue to grow, he says the message behind his song is simple.

"I like to look forward and remember that God is open arms and loving, He's always going to love us no matter what we do. That's the message," Keaton said.

