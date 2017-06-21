Theatre West Virginia Hit Hard by Budget

Theatre West Virginia was among one of the arts programs expected to be cut from the state budget. The theatre is a non-profit company and needed funding from the state.

General Manager, Scott Hill, said cuts to the theatre have occurred for the past five years. The theatre prepared for these cuts by coming up with new ideas to generate revenue, such as sponsor nights and an auction.

"One good idea is not going to save Theatre West Virginia, its going to have to be 100 good ideas or maybe a thousand good ideas and we're open to all those ideas," Hill said.

Theatre West Virginia will continue to come up with new ways to make money. Hill said the importance of having an arts program in the community to serve as an outlet for creativity and expression.