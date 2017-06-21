Raleigh County Becomes 'StormReady' Certified

Beckley and Raleigh County have earned a new certification.

They are now StormReady certified by the National Weather Service. The StormReady program helps arm America's communities with the communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property--before, during and after the event.

StormReady helps community leaders and emergency managers strengthen local safety programs.

Our town is ready," Beckley City Councilwoman Ann Worley, said. "Our emergency responders are read. Our police department is ready to go in the event of a weather outbreak or in case of an emergency or if trees are down."

98 percent of all disasters declared are weather related, leading to property damage or even loss of life. There are several standards a community must meet to become Storm Ready including: establishing a 24 hour warning system and operations center and promoting readiness through community seminars.