Raleigh County Becomes 'StormReady' Certified - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Raleigh County Becomes 'StormReady' Certified

Posted: Updated:

Beckley and Raleigh County have earned a new certification.

They are now StormReady certified by the National Weather Service. The StormReady program helps arm America's communities with the communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property--before, during and after the event.

StormReady helps community leaders and emergency managers strengthen local safety programs.

Our town is ready," Beckley City Councilwoman Ann Worley, said. "Our emergency responders are read. Our police department is ready to go in the event of a weather outbreak or in case of an emergency or if trees are down."

98 percent of all disasters declared are weather related, leading to property damage or even loss of life. There are several standards a community must meet to become Storm Ready including: establishing a 24 hour warning system and operations center and promoting readiness through community seminars.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.