Program Feeds Children Over The Summer

McDowell County is the poorest county in the state. Many families struggle to feed their children, and keep them interested in school.

That's why energy express is such an important program to the area.

Jamie Mathis told us, "People don't have a lot of money around here, and it's hard to feed their kids during the summer time because of these things, and knowing their kids can come here and get a nutritional meal for breakfast and lunch is a burden off of some of our parents."

The program combines learning activities and meals for students in low income areas across West Virginia over the summer months.

Jamie Mathis said, "I am raising two grand boys and one of them is a participant of energy express and sometimes I think if it weren't for this program you know, where would he be?"

For others this may be the only hot meals they will get. 80 sites across the mountain state participate in Energy Express

Nikki Hall said, "We're achieving two goals, it's like number one if the child participates in the program the whole time we're defeating that summer slide that happens when they lose, where they have that learning loss and they're also getting to feed their bellies."

According to Energy Express the program helps 3,400 children who are entering first through sixth grades.

Energy Express is looking for volunteers if you'd like to be a part of this program you can contact Jamie Mathis at 304-383-4849.