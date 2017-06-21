State Budget Sparks Concern Among Tourism Industry

The West Virginia state budget has caused concern for the tourism industry. The budget will go into effect on Thursday, June 22 and does not allot any more money to tourism.

According to the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, tourism is the third largest industry in the state. The President and CEO of Visit Southern West Virginia, Doug Maddy, said he knew knows this will be a blow to the region, but will continue to work hard and partner with surrounding counties to promote Southern West Virginia in the best way possible.

"We've been in business 60 years, we're going to keep doing what we're do and we'll partner with our partners and we'll make the best of it," Maddy said. "But its going to hurt."

The state parks could also hurt as a result of this budget. Maddy stated that without funding from the state, Visit West Virginia will have a hard time promoting local state parks. The budget also cuts funding to arts and cultural programs, and festivals across the state.