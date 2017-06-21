Raleigh County Humane Society Hosts Critter Camp

Wednesday kids in Raleigh County are getting a chance to enjoy some furry friends.

Critter Camp took place at the Raleigh County Humane Society. Kids in third through fifth grade were able to connect with animals.

In Critter Camp, children learned about pets and were involved in many creative activities. They made toys and treats for the shelter animals.



"We are making crafts and we get to make treat jars for our animals and we did a scavenger hunt," Critter Camp camper, Wyatt Statoncole, said.



The Humane Society hopes Critter Camp will be preparing the next group of caretakers.



Thursday, June 22, 5th and 8th graders can attend Critter Camp by registering hsrcwv.org.