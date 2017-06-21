Beckley Pool Sinking Without Lifeguards

The New River Park Swimming Pool in Beckley is only open on three days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



But it's not because there's something wrong with the pool itself - it's because few people are applying to be lifeguards.

The city has been trying to hire people to man the lifeguard post, but so far they've had no luck.

"We contacted college swim teams, we contacted the local high school swim teams hoping that if those swimmers weren't licensed hadn't taken the red cross training at the time we gave them enough time to do that," Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, said.



While there is a dire need for lifeguards, finding the right people to apply is difficult, especially since there is an age requirement.



"We think that for the degree of responsibility that a lifeguard is required to assume that 18 is the bare min, we prefer to have that 20, 21-year-old 22 year old college student frankly, or older," Rappold said.

For now, the weekends may be the only time you can cool off at the pool, but you can still help. If you have a lifeguard certification, you are encouraged to apply.

If you'd like to register to become certified you can contact your local American Red Cross.

