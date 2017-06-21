WVU Tech hosts summer camp with healthy goal

The first ever "Tomorrow is Mine" summer camp is going on in Beckley over the week of June 18 to 24, 2017. The camp is hosted by WVU Tech and consists of a program for students from 10 to 12-years-old that promotes a healthy and drug-free lifestyle. Students attending the camp are from Raleigh, Wyoming, Boone, Logan, Mingo and Lincoln counties.

The program aims to put students from at-risk communities in touch with counselors who will help them learn life skills. The environment will promote healthy lifestyle choices, drug awareness, college preparation and career exploration.

Topics range from first aid and drug abuse awareness to STEM fields and forensics. There will also be field trips to Lake Stephens and the Exhibition Coal Mine. The camp is a collaboration between the West Virginia School of Medicine, Charleston Area Medical Center, The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Marshall University, WVU Charleston Division and WVU Tech.