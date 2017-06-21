Wendy's and 59News Team Up to Help Flood Victims

Wendy's and 59 News are teaming up once again to help raise money for flood victims.

Participating Wendy's locations across the state will be donating five percent of their sales from June 23-29 to the Neighbors Loving Neighbors campaign. The money raised will go to benefit flood victims across the state who lost everything in the 2016 flood.

Ray Blackburn is the owner of Wendy's locations in West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio. He said helping his customers is gratifying.

"We do business in these communities and we have crew from these communities," Blackburn said. "That's where our customers are from. So if you're going to do business in these communities, you've got to be able to give back and help when needed."

This is Wendy's and 59 News' second year raising funds for flood victims. Last year, our teams were able to raise nearly $140,000.

At the end of the campaign, Wendy's will present a check to Neighbors Loving Neighbors at The Greenbrier Classic.