Several products being recalled containing chopped dates

United Natural Trading LLC, Edison, NJ, is voluntarily recalling a limited number of products containing Organic and Natural dates (see below) and sold under the Nature’s Promise, Woodstock, Market Basket, and Wholesome Pantry brands due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune symptoms. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The lot numbers are printed on the back of each retail bag. The date containing products were shipped to retailers and distributors in limited quantities throughout the United States.

This recall was issued as a precaution because our firm received a recall notice from Hudson Valley Farms/ Bedemco recalling their natural and organic dates for potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall and no other date containing products under the brands are being recalled to date.

Consumers who have any remaining product with these lot numbers should not consume it, but rather should discard it. Consumers should retain their store receipts, packaging reflecting lot numbers or any other proof of purchase they may have or return to the store for a refund. Retailers and consumers with questions may call Millie Carra at United Natural Trading, LLC customer service at 732-650-9905, which is open 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (EST) Monday - Friday.