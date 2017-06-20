Construction crews work to complete Coalfields Expressway

Wyoming County is a region known for being off the beaten path, but soon that could all change. The Coalfields Expressway Authority announced Tuesday a plan is in the works to advance construction for the Coalfields Expressway.

The four lane interstate would connect Slab Fork Road in Raleigh County all the way to Mullens in Wyoming County. Expressway Authority Executive Director Richard Browning says it's an improvement in infrastructure that could bring new businesses and jobs to the region.

"It puts us on a level playing field with the rest of the state and country as far as economic development. We all know when roads go into new regions business follows," Browning said.

Not only could the area see a growth in businesses- but Browning says the expressway will allow safer travel to and from other counties.

"It's a lot safer for people to drive on. You don't have all these rocks overhanging the roads, you don't have the curves, you don't have the narrow lanes. So just for safety reasons it's a good idea to do that," Browning added.

Eventually they will begin a second phase of construction where the Expressway will connect from Mullens to Pineville.