Princeton man pleads guilty to obtaining a controlled substance by fraud

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Princeton man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 to a federal drug crime. Frederick Torrential DE Mesa, 38, entered his guilty plea to obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.

As part of his plea agreement, DE Mesa admitted that on February 22, 2016, in Princeton, he presented a forged prescription for epidemic, a controlled substance more commonly known as Ambient, to a pharmacist at Hickman Rx Druggist. The prescription was filled the same day, and DE Mesa admitted that he wrote the prescription himself without the consent of a doctor.

When DE Mesa is sentenced on September 26, 2017, he faces up to four years in federal prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge David A. Saber is presiding over the case.