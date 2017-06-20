Boy Scouts Proud of Bechtel Family Contribution

The Summit Bechtel Reserve site was chosen among 80 other bids as one of four venues owned by the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America. While the Boy Scouts had the land, they needed more money to build up activities. After reaching out to donors, the Bechtel Family donated $50 million which was the largest donation the boy scouts ever received.

The Bechtel Family has been a part of the boy scout community for some time. Stephen Bechtel Jr. is a distinguished boy scout and nationally recognized by the boy scouts.

Daniel Bell, Marketing and Promotions Specialist for the Summit, said he is proud of all the donors they have. Other prominent donors include the Justice Family and the Kristen Family.

