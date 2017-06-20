Flame of Freedom Burns Again

The Flame of Freedom in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville was rededicated on June 20th. This was the first time the flame has been lit since 2008.

The flame was first dedicated in May of 1969. After turning out in 2008, a committee of five Fayette County residents decided to raise money to relight it. Colonel Retired, Chris Selvey, a member of the Flame of Freedom Committee, said this historical moment was Fayette County's way of doing something for a bigger purpose.

Veterans, active service members, and Fayette County residents were all in attendance. Donations to keep the Flame of Freedom burning can be mailed to Fayette County National Bank, PO Box 209, Fayetteville, WV 25840.