Flame of Freedom Burns Again - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Flame of Freedom TorchFlame of Freedom Torch

Flame of Freedom Rededication Ceremony

Flame of Freedom Burns Again

Posted: Updated:

The Flame of Freedom in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville was rededicated on June 20th. This was the first time the flame has been lit since 2008.

The flame was first dedicated in May of 1969. After turning out in 2008, a committee of five Fayette County residents decided to raise money to relight it. Colonel Retired, Chris Selvey, a member of the Flame of Freedom Committee, said this historical moment was Fayette County's way of doing something for a bigger purpose. 

Veterans, active service members, and Fayette County residents were all in attendance. Donations to keep the Flame of Freedom burning can be mailed to Fayette County National Bank, PO Box 209, Fayetteville, WV 25840. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.