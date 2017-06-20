Major Renovations Underway at WVU Tech

WVU Tech announced its decision to move its campus from Montgomery to Beckley back in fall of 2015, and students finished their last classes at the Montgomery campus in May of this year.

With all Tech students scheduled to start classes in Beckley in August, the university is wasting no time making the most of its new location.

Some of the new renovations at WVU Tech include an updated health science building, Golden Bear athletic center and physical sciences building. In addition, Tech is in the process of constructing a new engineering laboratory for the school's renowned engineering program.

For Director of University Relations Jen Wood-Cunningham, these changes, whether big or small, mean progress for the new Tech campus.

"We have a lot of activities going on right now, summer camps and different things," Wood-Cunningham said. "So, there's still lots of operation going on here on campus as well as the construction."

According to Wood-Cunningham, all projects are set to be completed just in time for students to arrive in the fall.