WVU Opens West Virginia Day Exhibit

West Virginia Day was celebrated at WVU by looking back at the long history of the state and the college.

Since the fall of 1867, when West Virginia University was just two buildings, six faculty members, six college-level students, and 118 young men preparing to attend college, the university has made many gains.

In celebration of West Virginia Day and the 150th anniversary of the university, WVU Libraries and the West Virginia & Regional History Center provided a history lesson and exhibit opening.

"We definitely think it's important to mark the university's history and for people to take a moment to sit back and think about how important WVU is to the state of West Virginia," said WV Regional History Center Director John Cuthbert.

Festivities began in the Milano Reading Room in the Charles C. Wise, Jr. Library with Dr. Ron Lewis, a professor in the WVU History Department, speaking about the aspirations the university had in mind and has reached.

Following his speech, a new history exhibit opened in the Davis Family Galleries. "Flowing Outward and Beyond: West Virginia University" contains documents and artifacts from the Center's archives that illustrated the university's founding and early years.

"WVU has grown vastly beyond the dreams of its founders who simply wanted to create a college in West Virginia," said Cuthbert.

The West Virginia Day exhibit showcases hundreds of items, including the first diploma awarded by West Virginia University and Natalie Tenant's Mountaineer buckskin uniform.