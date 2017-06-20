Tamarack Celebrates Joint Birthday with WV Day

West Virginia Day is a celebration of history, culture and independence. On June 20, 1863, West Virginia was admitted to the Union and became an official part of the United States.

Like our great state, Tamarack celebrates its birthday on June 20.

Tamarack opened its doors to the public on June 20, 1996 and has since served as an avenue for local artisans to share their work with the public. Today, Tamarack is celebrating its joint birthday by showing visitors all that West Virginia has to offer--including free birthday cake.

According to Tamarack Marketing Manager Norma Acord, the best part of West Virginia Day is being able to share local art and culture with people from all over the country.

"It shows how talented people really are in our state," Acord said. "I'm very, very proud that we have the ability to do that here."

Tamarack has undoubtedly become an icon in West Virginian culture, and Acord said that she and the rest of the Tamarack staff are honored to share this special day with the rest of the state.