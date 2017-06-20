West Virginia Delegate Donates Special Session Salary

In all the 20 day session cost taxpayers approximately $700,000, but one West Virginia Delegate said he is donating the money he was paid in the special session.

Boone County Delegate Rodney Miller said he could not accept his salary in good conscience, so he started donating his pay to various community charities, including a veterans group and a food pantry.

"I've decided that what I'm doing is the net pay that I received from these extra days that we've been over here is to put it back into the community and let them see some benefit from me being over here and what common belief is, not doing a whole lot," said Del. Miller, (D) Boone.

Miller's donations are now into the thousands of dollars. He even helped a new high school graduate with tuition money for college.

By law, Delegates and Senators must accept their pay, but they are able to donate it to charity or give it back to the State Treasurer, if they wish.