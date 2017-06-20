Christian Motorcyclists Association Prepares for Rally

This week, motorists from around the country are revving up their engines for the Christian Motorcyclists Association rally at the State Fairgrounds.

Every other year the CMA holds its Eastern National rally.

It raises money for the ministry and to give motorcycles to pastors in third world countries to help their ministry.

They will hold a series of events this weekend including seminars, worship meetings and a parade.



"We'll be out there riding in this parade that the community can come out and witness and see people on bikes aren't always intimidating or biker gangs that people on bikes can ride for a higher purpose," said Chris Benner, CMA Team Manager



This event is free for the public. There will be events starting tonight with a 7 p.m. service at the State Fair grounds. Guests are encouraged to sign up at registration which is open at 11 a.m. til the evening service until Saturday.

