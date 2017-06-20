STEM Camp Arrives at WVU Tech

Camp STEM is offered to local high school students interested in learning more about careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. During their week at WVU Tech, they will have the opportunity to take classes from university professors, participate in a multiple special projects and even take a few educational field trips.

Program Director Kimberlyn Gray said that she hopes these students have a better understanding of STEM as a whole--as well as learning more about their passion.

"We're hoping they get a better idea of what opportunities are available for them after college and what it is they may want to do," Gray said. "Because it's hard to kind of find out: what does an engineer do? What does a doctor do? What does a scientist do?"

Some of the classes offered at Camp STEM include robotics, civil engineering, computer science and forensics.

Camp STEM is giving students like Connor Wickline the tools and knowledge they will need to prepare for and succeed in the STEM fields.

"I think colleges look for this kind of thing, if you were involved in STEM opportunities before college, in high school," Wickline said. "So, that's another reason I came. This is a great opportunity to get into college."