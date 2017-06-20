Red Cross Helps Protect White Sulphur Springs Community

After the disastrous June 2016 flood, the American Red Cross helping protect the people and homes of White Sulphur Springs.

Along with volunteers, the red cross set up appointments to install fire alarms in homes across town to make them safer.

"We thought we'd come out and celebrate West Virginia's birthday by helping the people in this hard hit area and make sure they're prepared for another disaster or an even more common disaster like a home fire," said Courtney Clark, Executive Director for Red Cross Southeast West Virginia Chapter.

The Red Cross is also replacing fire alarm batteries and recommending spots in individual homes for fire alarm installation.

"We've seen twelve lives saved in West Virginia alone, so we're very proud of our home fire campaign and we hope to just make a positive impact in White Sulphur Springs today," said Clark.

These alarms will last up to 10 years and the Red Cross provides them for free.



"We have beautiful trees and a park and nice new homes for these people to come back to and we want to make sure they are nice and safe by installing smoke alarms," said Cindy Henthorn, American Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist.