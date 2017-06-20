Via Air Repeatedly Cancels Flights

With summer being a popular time to travel, some local passengers have had a hard time doing that with an overload of flight cancellations.

Via Air which is an airline service at Greenbrier Valley Airport has been canceling flights. The popular service promises great deals with flights as cheap at $30.

Recently, cancellations have been happening since Memorial Day with the most recent confirmed cancellation on Monday (6/20). With this serving as an inconvenience for passengers, the Greenbrier Valley Airport has stepped in to fix the problem.

On Tuesday there was a meeting held to discuss solutions with the West Virginia Department of Transportation

The airport can't comment on what's happening just yet, but they are keeping their passengers their priority as they move forward.